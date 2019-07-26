Aviation regulators lift grounding order on Mahindra’s GippsAero GA8 planes after probe

Mahindra Aerospace’s flagship, the GA8 Airvan at Bangalore’s Yelahanka airbase. (Source: Mahindra Aerospace)



Aviation regulators in Australia and the European Union have lifted orders grounding operations of GippsAero GA8 planes after initial results of a probe into a crash in Sweden that killed nine people earlier this month, the regulators’ websites said.

Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) said the precautionary suspension had been triggered by initial information that showed the plane had broken up in flight but it had since received information that there was no evidence to indicate a potential unsafe condition associated with the aircraft.

The single-engine GA8 is manufactured in Australia by Mahindra Aerospace, a unit of India’s Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and there are 228 of the planes worldwide, 63 of which are registered in Australia, according to CASA