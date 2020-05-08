Aviation industry to crash-land this fiscal

Airlines will be the worst-affected, contributing more than 70% of the losses, or Rs 17,000 crore, followed by airport operators with Rs 5,000-5,500 crore, and airport retailers (including retail, food and beverages and duty-free) with Rs 1,700-1,800 crore.

The extended lockdown has stalled traffic on the ground and air. According to Crisil estimates, the aviation industry will crash-land this fiscal with revenue loss of Rs 24,000-25,000 crore during the April-June quarter.

Airlines will be the worst-affected, contributing more than 70% of the losses, or Rs 17,000 crore, followed by airport operators with Rs 5,000-5,500 crore, and airport retailers (including retail, food and beverages and duty-free) with Rs 1,700-1,800 crore.