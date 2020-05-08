  • MORE MARKET STATS

Aviation industry to crash-land this fiscal

Published: May 8, 2020 1:40:04 AM

According to Crisil estimates, the aviation industry will crash-land this fiscal with revenue loss of Rs 24,000-25,000 crore during the April-June quarter.

The extended lockdown has stalled traffic on the ground and air. According to Crisil estimates, the aviation industry will crash-land this fiscal with revenue loss of Rs 24,000-25,000 crore during the April-June quarter.

