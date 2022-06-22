Average salary of CEO in India is over Rs 11 cr: Deloitte

Exceeding the pre-pandemic levels, the average compensation for the position of chief executive officer in India has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark and is Rs 11.2 crore on total cost to company with long-term incentive, according to a survey by Deloitte. The median total compensation for CEO is Rs 7.4 crore.

Last year, the average salary of CEOs including promoter CEOs was Rs 9.4 crore and median Rs 6.4 crore, which was slightly subdued when compared to 2020, when the average CEO salary with long-term incentives stood at Rs 9.8 crore and median at Rs 6.9 crore.

In comparison, professional CEOs earned Rs 10 crore in 2022 on an average while the median compensation along with long-term incentives was Rs 7.4 crore. In 2021, the average was Rs 9.1 crore while the median stood at Rs 6.2 crore, which was again lower compared to 2020 when the average stood at Rs 9.7 crore and median at Rs 7.1 crore.

About 51% of pay for CEO is ‘at risk’ or variable. The realised earnings from this component could drop to zero in case of poor share price and/or fundamental company performance. Nearly 25% of pay for CEOs was in the form of long term incentives.

Also, the average compensation of CXOs in 2022 is Rs 3.2 crore with almost 40% of total pay being at risk and long term incentives accounted for 20% of pay. The median pay is at Rs 2.4 crore, which has remained stagnant at this level for the last two years. In 2021, the average pay of CXOs was at Rs 3 crore and in 2020 it was Rs 3.5 crore.

CEO to CXO compensation ratios vary between 2.4 for COO to 4.9 for chief legal officer. Other than COOs, CFOs and business heads are the highest paid CXOs, the ‘2022 Deloitte India Executive Remuneration Survey’ highlighted.

For the CEO, 84% of short-term incentives are dependent on company performance. The corresponding number is about 50% at the CXO level. Almost 80% companies prefer a target-based approach for determining short-term incentives. While 60% companies use long term incentives, ESOPs continue to be the most prevalent type of long-term incentive instrument used.

Across most roles, size of the company had a greater influence on the pay levels as compared to sector in which the company operates. The increase in pay levels is accompanied by a strong performance linkage. For companies with a long term incentive plan, 91% had a vesting period of three or more years, it said.

The study covered findings across over 470 companies in India on quantum and structure of executive compensation.

“The last few years have been relatively volatile and therefore unpredictable due to multiple ‘one off’ events both in India as well as globally. As the negative economic impact of Covid-19 subsided over time, the focus has largely shifted from cost optimisation alone to also talent retention,” it said in a statement.

The churn at the top management level is high, as in spite of an increasing share of pay in the form of long term incentives, executive talent continues to be highly mobile within and across sectors. According to the survey, two out of five companies analysed had at least one CEO change since 2016. One out three new CEOs in this period were externally hired, and out of every three externally hired CEOs, two were at a CXO level role in the previous company.