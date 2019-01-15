Avenue Supermarts stock falls 11% after Q3 earnings

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin came in at just 8.3% in Q3 FY19 compared with 10.3% in Q3FY18.

The Avenue Supermarts stock crashed 11% on Monday to Rs 1,395.75 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange after the retailer reported an uninspiring set of numbers for the three months to December 2018.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin came in at just 8.3% in Q3 FY19 compared with 10.3% in Q3FY18.

The street had been expecting a much better performance from the retailer but operating costs were higher than estimated. Consequently, Avenue Supermarts was able to post only a meagre 2.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter at Rs 257 crore. The growth in PAT was way below analysts’ consensus estimates of a 23% increase.

“Operating costs inched upwards during the quarter due to pre-loading of certain expenses primarily around capability building across infrastructure and people. We also overspent a little to manage the festival season better through longer operating hours, which is still continuing in certain stores even after the festive period,” said Neville Noronha, CEO and managing director, Avenue Supermarts, adding that the flat growth in profits was due to a reduction of 170 basis points in gross margins on account of price cuts.

Profits were poor despite the revenues at the supermarket chain, also called DMart, growing at a smart 33.2% y-o-y to Rs 5,451 crore. “Amidst rising competition from online players, the company undertook price cuts across consumer categories in Q2FY19, which would result in margin pressure,” analysts at global research firm Jefferies wrote on Monday.

The finance costs saw a steep 36% y-o-y rise during the quarter under review. The company operates 164 stores. While the hours of operation are between10 am and 10pm, the company increased it in some key locations from 8 am to 11pm.