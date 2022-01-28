Avanse Financial raises Rs 357 crore facilitated by Northern Arc

The funds will support expansion of the Avanse’s education financing programme. The organisation’s deep domain expertise, healthy portfolio and robust business strategy have enabled it to receive this long-term investment.

Avanse Financial Services, a new age, technologically advanced and education-focused NBFC, has raised Rs 357 crore via securitisation transaction from a renowned global financial institution. The funding which is for 10 years was facilitated by Northern Arc Capital.

The funds will support expansion of the Avanse’s education financing programme. The organisation’s deep domain expertise, healthy portfolio and robust business strategy have enabled it to receive this long-term investment.

Despite market fluctuations, Northern Arc Capital was able to facilitate due diligence and successfully completed the transaction between the parties, said a press release by the company.

Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial, said: “This is a significant milestone as it is the first securitisation transaction in the education loan space, invested by a global financial institution, establishing this segment as an asset class at an international level. It has enabled us to boost our diversified long-term stable funding strategy…”

Bama Balakrishnan, COO, Northern Arc Capital, said, “Education financing is a bourgeoning segment in India, and we foresee several innovative models emerging in this space. Avanse has been an early mover, demonstrating consistent growth and making access to high-quality education a reality for thousands of students in India. At Northern Arc, we are committed to supporting businesses like Avanse that bring transformative impact and the latest transaction is a testament to that.”