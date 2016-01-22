Tata Motors to showcase over 20 products at Auto Expo

Besides, Bolt Sport – a sporty version of the hatchback, would also be displayed during the event. Delhi Auto Expo is scheduled to be held between February 5-9. (Reuters)

Tata Motors plans to showcase over 20 passenger and commercial vehicles at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo.

Tata Motors will unfold an exciting line-up of over 20 modern and contemporary passenger and commercial vehicles, the company said in a statement today.

Tata Motors will unveil its upcoming hatchback Zica and also present for the first time its new sporty compact sedan (project named KITE 5) at the Auto Expo.

On the SUV front, the company will showcase production ready Hexa alongside a preview of the Nexon and the Safari Storme Tuff, it said.

Besides, Bolt Sport – a sporty version of the hatchback, would also be displayed during the event. Delhi Auto Expo is scheduled to be held between February 5-9.

On the commercial vehicle front, the company plans to showcase new range of trucks and buses.

“Other showcases will include new products from the Ultra range of commercial vehicles and a technology display of the Tata Prima World Truck,” the company said.

Besides, small commercial vehicles -Ace Mega XL and Magic Iris Ziva — would also be displayed, it added.

Tata Motors will also launch #madeofgreat merchandise for the football fans during the event.