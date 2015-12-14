Nissan and Datsun cars in India to get pricier by up to 3 per cent

Nissan Group currently sells a total of five Nissan models, and two Datsun models. Since all of these products are locally manufactured, price hike will impact all the cars. (Reuters photo)

Nissan India, on Monday, announced a price hike across all its Nissan and Datsun range of models to offset the impact of rising input costs. The company says that the prices of all Datsun and Nissan models will rise by up to 3 per cent, and the new prices will come into effect from January 2016.

Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd said, “The price increase is to offset the rising input costs. The revision of prices will soften the negative impact and help the company stay competitive.”

Nissan Group currently sells a total of five Nissan models, and two Datsun models. Since all of these products are locally manufactured, price hike will impact all the cars.