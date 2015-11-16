New Toyota Innova 2016: 5 things you should know

In a bid to further increase its market share, Toyota is contemplating the launch of the new-generation Innova by the end of 2016 or early 2017

Ever since its launch in the year 2005, Toyota Innova has been the top-selling MPV/MUV in the country. Though some really capable products such as Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Honda Mobilio were launched, the Innova continued to enjoy the largest share in its segment. In a bid to further increase its market share, Toyota is contemplating the launch of the new-generation Innova by the end of 2016 or early 2017. The unveiling of the product in India, however, might take place at the 2016 Auto Expo in February.

Now that the 2016 Toyota Innova has already been revealed via official pictures, here are 5 things that you should know about the new-gen model of the MPV –

1. Toyota Innova will be built on an all-new platform called Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), which is claimed to be lighter yet stiffer than the platform underpinning the current model. The same platform will also be used for the upcoming new-generation Toyota Fortuner.

2. Takings its design cues from other existing Toyota cars including the new Corolla Altis and Camry, the Innova 2016 looks much edgier and sportier than the current-gen model. Though the car gets an entirely new design, the most significant changes have been given upfront. The new Toyota Innova features a massive hexagonal grille with two slats in chrome, projector head-lights with LED daytime running lamps, all-new fog lamps and a new bumper. The MPV’s side and rear profile also receive several changes that give it a refreshing look, though the overall shape looks largely identical to the current version.

3. The new-gen Toyota Innova (2016) will be more spacious than the current model with 4735mm length, 1795mm height, 1830mm width and 2750mm wheelbase.

4. The Indonesia-bound new Toyota Innova will get a 2.0-litre petrol (137bhp, 183Nm) and a 2.4-litre diesel (147bhp, 360Nm) engine. Though the model coming to India will only get the diesel powertrain, which is an all-new unit. The new Innova is likely to be offered with two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

5. Similar to the current model, the 2016 Toyota Innova will get captain seats in the second row, and a flat seat in the third row. Being a more upmarket product than the current model, the new-gen Innova will also offer more features to its buyers. Some of the expected features are – automatic climate control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), 7 airbags (three are standard across all trims), a touch-screen infotainment with navigation system and Bluetooth, USB & Aux-in support and few others.