Ministry of external affairs orders 55 Mercedes Benz E250 CDI luxury sedans on lease; to be used by visiting foreign dignitaries

The ministry of external affairs has placed an order to lease 55 Mercedes-Benz E-Class luxury sedans. The ministry has inducted on lease the top-end E250 CDI to be used for visiting foreign dignitaries comprising Heads of States, Presidents and top diplomats, starting with the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS). Roland Folger, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “Mercedes-Benz has always been the preferred luxury brand for Head of States across the globe including India, and we are extremely proud of this fact. The impeccable sense of prestige, luxury, safety and comfort offered by a Mercedes-Benz is rarely matched and makes us the obvious choice for such exclusive clientele. The mandate from the ministry of external affairs opting for the E-Class luxury sedan is a reiteration of the inherent strength of our product.”

With more than 30,000 units sold in India, the segment leading E-Class is the first luxury car to be produced in India (since 1995), and remains by far the largest selling luxury car model in the country today.

Mercedes-Benz India, meanwhile, is continuing its strong sales performance in 2015 after a relatively slow growth period in previous years. It registered its highest ever January-September sales in 2015, with a 34% growth, delivering 10,079 cars to its customers in the period.