Mercedes- Benz posts record sales in India during 2014

German luxury car maker Mercedes- Benz today reported 13 per cent increase in annual sales in India in 2014 at 10,201 units, driven by new launches and network expansion.

It had sold a total of 9,003 units in 2013, Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Eberhard Kern said that last year the company has recorded the highest ever sales in the history of Mercedes- Benz in India till date.

“We are satisfied that our customer oriented efforts have paid off well. With this second consecutive successful year, we are now more confident and focused on continuing our growth momentum in India, which we achieved amidst increasingly challenging market conditions,” he added.

Kern said the company witnessed strong demand for its products last year.

“In 2014 we witnessed a strong demand growth for our products, leading to long wait-list on some of the key products, which eventually limited our total sales numbers,” he added.

He further said: “Our aggressive product strategy saw 10 new launches, coupled with our strategic network expansion strategy which witnessed a record 14 new outlets inaugurated.”

The company launched various models including flagship S-Class, E 350 CDI sedan and the all new C-Class during last year.