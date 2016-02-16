Maruti Vitara Brezza to launch in the third week of March 2016

Maruti Vitara Brezza will derive its power from a 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine which is the same that does duty on the S-Cross and Ciaz as well

Maruti Vitara Brezza that made its debut at the recently concluded Delhi Auto Expo 2016, is all set to be launched in the third week of March – between 20th – 25th. First subcompact SUV from Maruti Suzuki India, the Vitara Brezza will lock horns with Ford EcoSport, Mahindra TUV300, Tata Nexon and other upcoming sub-4 metre SUVs.

What makes the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza a really special product is the fact that it is the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s first vehicle that has been conceptualised, designed and developed entirely by the company’s India based research & development team headed by CV Raman, executive director – engineering, Maruti Suzuki India. This made-in-India product will be exported to several markets including Asia, Latin America and Africa.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza will derive its power from a 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine which is the same that does duty on the Ciaz and the S-Cross as well. Mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, this engine develops 89bhp and 200Nm. To come only in diesel version initially, the car’s petrol-engined model is under development now and could be launched later this year.

With features such as projector head-lights with LED daytime running light, wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators, radiator grille with vertical slats, blackened A & B pillars, chrome strip at the rear with Brezza written on it, plastic cladding around the body, the Maruti Vitara Brezza looks quite sporty. What gives its an SUVish look are the features such as high shoulder line, 198mm of ground clearance and square wheel arches with large 16-inch alloy wheels.

Maruti Vitara Brezza Specifications

Engine – DDiS 200

Max power – 89bhp at 4000rpm

Max torque – 200Nm at 1750rpm

Maruti Vitara Brezza Dimensions

Length – 3995mm

Width – 1790mm

Height – 1640mm

Wheelbase – 2500mm

Boot space – 328 litres

Tyres – 215/60 R16

Maruti Vitara Brezza expected price

Rs 6.5 lakh – Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)