Mahindra launches all electric scooter GenZe in US

Mahindra’s GenZe 2.0, the first connected all-electric scooter, was conceived in Silicon Valley and engineered/assembled in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Express photo)

Indian Automaker Mahindra has launched its all electric scooter GenZe in a Californian city this week as part of its effort to create a niche space for itself in the green technology two-wheeler market in the US.

Mahindra’s GenZe 2.0, the first connected all-electric scooter, was conceived in Silicon Valley and engineered/assembled in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Designed to help alleviate challenges associated with urban commuting, parking, congestion and pollution, the scooter was formally launched at a recent event in Oakland, California in the presence of the city Mayor Libby Schaaf and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

“Oakland is the perfect place to combine electric bikes and electric scooters, with mobility sharing and solar power. Projects like Bike Solar Oakland and San Francisco’s Scoot Networks are the type of Smart City Initiatives we are launching in Oakland,” Schaaf said.

“We are so happy to be working with Mahindra GenZe, “this is the kind of innovation and partnership we want to see “ finding that pragmatic but visionary intersection of business, environment and technology to equitably serve our community,” she said.

“The GenZe 2.0 launch event in Oakland recognises the creativity and determination of the Mahindra Genze team to design and develop a remarkably distinctive product,” said Anand Mahindra.

GenZe2.0 has a removable lithium-ion battery that can be recharged at any standard electrical outlet, providing optimal freedom and ease of use.

Its smart, utilitarian design offers ample rear storage space so people can get where they want and take their belongings with them.

Beyond its use as a personal vehicle, the GenZe 2.0 has also attracted a lot of attention from cities and corporate campuses who are searching for efficient multi-modal and first/last mile solutions to help augment existing transportation infrastructure, a media release said.