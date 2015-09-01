Ferrari California T priced at Rs 3.45 crore: 5 things to know

The Ferrari California T can turn into an open roof sports car or a fully fledged coupe based on your requirements. (CarDekho)

A supercar from one of the most celebrated brands in the world was launched recently in India, the Ferrari California T, which was price tagged at Rs.3.45 crore (ex-Showroom, New Delhi). There is no doubt that this car has been built to capture attention like most Ferrari vehicles and it does not fail to impress. Here are 5 top things about the supercar:

1. Ferrari California T from the Italian automaker looks extravagant and edgy at the same time with the supercar featuring a beautifully crafted rooftop that is quite distinctive and original.

2. The Ferrari California T can turn into an open roof sports car or a fully fledged coupe based on your requirements.

3. The design of Ferrari California T is quite aerodynamic which means it is crafted to run fast with a low centre of gravity and a angular front fascia which allows the driver to cut through air.

4. Under the hood, Ferrari California T features some beastly specifications including the 3.9 litre V8 direct injection engine that churns out 552bhp power and can go from 0 to 100kmph in a matter of 3.6 seconds which is simply stunning. Further, the top speed for the car is 315kmph which is superb to say the least and erases any doubt regarding whether or not Ferrari California T can travel fast. In case you want to put Ferrari California T on a relative scale and see the real picture, the popular hatchback Maruti Suzuki Swift takes 12.6 seconds to go from 0 to 100kmph. The super car uses the dual clutch system and has a 7 gear transmission system.

5. In terms of mileage, Ferrari California T delivers a mileage of 9.5kmpl or rather can travel 100km with every 10.5 litre petrol.

NOTE: Since Ferrari cars are a limited commodity and an expensive one at that, the quota for the current financial year is already sold out and that is why the Italian automaker is taking bookings only for 2016 deliveries.