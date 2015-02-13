​​ ​
DSK Benelli to showcase the legendary Italian superbikes at the India Bike Week

DSK Motorwheels will be showcasing its Benelli range of Bikes.

DSK Motowheels, one of India’s most well-established and strongest players in the superbike industry will be participating in the India Bike Week, Goa. It will be showcasing its Benelli range of Bikes. For the 1st time ever 8 Italian Superbikes from Benelli will be on display .It will be the largest range of distinctively-Italian flavoured bikes seen in India till date.

Mr. Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman of DSK Motowheels will unveil the  5 launch models in their new avatar . The 2015 range with their new look and colors .Also on display would be 3 new models which will be launched later in 2015 . Additionally, he will announce the landmark date when the much-awaited DSK Benelli superbikes will be officially available in the domestic market.

The India Bike Week will be held in Vagator, Goa on the 20th and 21st of February, 2015. It is the biggest Indian festival for bikes and bikers and brings together those who love biking and legends of the road.

