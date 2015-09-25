Bajaj Auto ‘Qute’ unveiled at Global Launch; priced at $2000

Bajaj claims an average of over 35 kmpl for the RE 60 along with very low CO2 emissions of 60g/km. Both CNG and LPG variants of the RE60 will also be on offer. (CarDekho)

Bajaj Auto has launched its first quadricycle, the RE 60 (Qute) at approximately $2000. RE 60 was first showcased at the 2012 Auto Expo in Delhi and is being termed as a quadricycle and not a car.

Powering the quadricycle is a 216cc triple spark water cooled DTS-i four valve engine which can go up to a top speed of 70km/hr. The 216cc mill will produce around 20 PS of power and is aligned to a four-speed transmission. Bajaj claims an average of over 35 kmpl for the RE 60 along with very low CO2 emissions of 60g/km. Both CNG and LPG variants of the RE60 will also be on offer.

RE stands for Rear Engined vehicles, hence the RE 60 has a rear wheel drive setup.

After RE 60 passed the European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EU WVTA) – Joseph, Chief Technology Officer, Bajaj Auto said, “These EU WVTA regulations are one of the world’s toughest in terms of ‘Safety and Environment’. The project was quite challenging and full credit for the successful certification to the untiring efforts of TUV Rheinland engineers, who are qualified and authorised by the European Approval Authorities [Ministry of Transport] to conduct the vehicle and component tests in India.” The car is on hold for sale in India as it awaits Supreme Court approval and can only be exported as of now.

