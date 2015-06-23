Audi Q3 launched in brand-new avatar

German automobile manufacturers Audi has launched its compact luxury SUV, the Q3, in a brand new avatar in India, sporting a sculpted Singleframe grille and LED daytime running headlights, among other innovations.

“The Audi Q3 is one of the most popular models in our product portfolio. However, Audi believes in constant innovation and improvements and we are happy to bring the new Audi Q3 to our Audi enthusiasts,” said Audi India head Joe King.

“The new Audi Q3 is our fifth launch for this year. We plan to launch ten new cars this year, which will include at least one new car in each segment… We have some more surprises in store and are gearing up to launch some exciting new models,” he added.

The new Audi Q3 comes with a navigation and parking system, an infotainment system and other innovative features like mirrors with automatic anti-glare action and a flat tire indicator. It has been priced at Rs 28,99,000 (ex-showroom New Delhi and Mumbai).