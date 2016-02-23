​​ ​
Ather Energy’s S340 is ‘India’s first smart electric scooter’; launch by year end

Powered by a lithium Ion battery, Ather Energy's S340 offers an impressive top speed of 72kmph and a range of up to 60kms.

February 23, 2016
Ather Energy S340 Electric Scooter The Arther S340 electric scooter takes only 50 minutes to achieve 80 per cent charge

Ather Energy, a Bengaluru-based new hardware startup in India founded by two IIT graduates, today unveiled the country’s first truly smart electric scooter – the S340. Powered by a lithium Ion battery, the S340 offers an impressive top speed of 72kmph and a range of up to 60kms.

The Ather S340’s IP67-rated battery pack is claimed to have a life cycle of 50,000 kms and a life span of 5-6 years. The battery pack uses the 18650 cell format that is also used by Tesla’s Model S electric scooter. Arther Energy’s S340 electric scooter takes only 50 minutes to achieve 80 per cent charge via fast charging mode, and can be charged from any 5A normal socket in the normal model. It has a distinct sporty look with zero lateral weight offset, a low centre of gravity and intuitive LED lights that respond to ambient light conditions, says the company.

The Ather S340 features a touchscreen dashboard that integrates cloud-based data. Features such as user profile based sign in, pre-configured drive modes, on-board navigation offer a personalised ride experience to the consumer.

“The future will be connected and inevitably electric and the Ather S340 has been built as a manifestation of this philosophy,” said Tarun Mehta, CEO & Co-Founder. “It is an unapologetically electric vehicle, it has been designed and built mostly in-house with engineering precision.:, he added.

“The automobile industry is in the midst of a huge technological disruption. The technology of electric vehicle has advanced in leaps and bounds. It is the preferred choice because of its inherent efficiency that will shape urban commute and the smart cities of tomorrow. The other aspect is the connectedness of the world around us, enabling integration of devices and making our life experiences seamless. Intelligent vehicles will revolutionise our commute experience in the future and the S340 stands at the cusp of this exciting reality.”, he further said.

Arther Energy has set up its manufacturing unit in Bangalore, and will start rolling out the S340 towards the end of this year. The pre-launch bookings will commence in Bangalore, Chennai and Pune in the next quarter. Test rides for the new electric scooter will begin in the next few months at the company’s upcoming experience centres. The Bangalore based startup has announced that Ather Energy will build an online-only purchase model with doorstep delivery and service.

  1. P
    PATRICK TAN
    Jan 13, 2017 at 10:29 pm
    Congrats to the Co-founders of S340Ather.Hope your project will rise in the near future and by year 2017 your future E-bikes Will be plying on the roads and will create history for the future generation.Best of luck to you and your team.
    1. Karan Bandal
      Feb 23, 2016 at 2:55 pm
      Goo job guys, all the best!
      1. M
        mvasuu
        Feb 26, 2016 at 6:24 am
        Ather seems to be replicating Elon Musk's vision for India through 2 wheelers instead of 4 wheelers. Great move, Founders have identified the correct sweet spot in India.
        1. P
          pradhan
          Feb 24, 2016 at 11:44 am
          good initiative.. Make sure that it should not pirated.
          1. R
            rohan
            Feb 23, 2016 at 2:07 pm
            Good Luck to the promoters.
            1. V
              V V
              Oct 17, 2016 at 10:04 am
              Wish to buy one, How I should contact the agent/mfg.unit?
