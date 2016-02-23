Ather Energy’s S340 is ‘India’s first smart electric scooter’; launch by year end

The Arther S340 electric scooter takes only 50 minutes to achieve 80 per cent charge

Ather Energy, a Bengaluru-based new hardware startup in India founded by two IIT graduates, today unveiled the country’s first truly smart electric scooter – the S340. Powered by a lithium Ion battery, the S340 offers an impressive top speed of 72kmph and a range of up to 60kms.

The Ather S340’s IP67-rated battery pack is claimed to have a life cycle of 50,000 kms and a life span of 5-6 years. The battery pack uses the 18650 cell format that is also used by Tesla’s Model S electric scooter. Arther Energy’s S340 electric scooter takes only 50 minutes to achieve 80 per cent charge via fast charging mode, and can be charged from any 5A normal socket in the normal model. It has a distinct sporty look with zero lateral weight offset, a low centre of gravity and intuitive LED lights that respond to ambient light conditions, says the company.

The Ather S340 features a touchscreen dashboard that integrates cloud-based data. Features such as user profile based sign in, pre-configured drive modes, on-board navigation offer a personalised ride experience to the consumer.

“The future will be connected and inevitably electric and the Ather S340 has been built as a manifestation of this philosophy,” said Tarun Mehta, CEO & Co-Founder. “It is an unapologetically electric vehicle, it has been designed and built mostly in-house with engineering precision.:, he added.

“The automobile industry is in the midst of a huge technological disruption. The technology of electric vehicle has advanced in leaps and bounds. It is the preferred choice because of its inherent efficiency that will shape urban commute and the smart cities of tomorrow. The other aspect is the connectedness of the world around us, enabling integration of devices and making our life experiences seamless. Intelligent vehicles will revolutionise our commute experience in the future and the S340 stands at the cusp of this exciting reality.”, he further said.

Arther Energy has set up its manufacturing unit in Bangalore, and will start rolling out the S340 towards the end of this year. The pre-launch bookings will commence in Bangalore, Chennai and Pune in the next quarter. Test rides for the new electric scooter will begin in the next few months at the company’s upcoming experience centres. The Bangalore based startup has announced that Ather Energy will build an online-only purchase model with doorstep delivery and service.