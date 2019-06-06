Automobile brand MG to make it EV SUV in India, launch it in December

British iconic automobile brand MG (Morris Garages) on Wednesday announced that its global pure EV \u2014 the MG EZS \u2014 will be manufactured at Halol in Gujarat, ahead of its introduction to India in December this year. The carmaker, marking the World Environment Day, released a video of the first prototype being produced at its modern manufacturing facility at Halol. With a full-sized boot and room for five, the company says the MG EZS is for people who want to go electric but also need the space and practicality of a compact SUV. The carmaker aims to provide environment-friendly mobility solutions as part of its long-term commitment to the market. A few vehicles are currently being tested in extreme climatic conditions across India. Also read:\u00a0Paytm clocks 5.5 billion transactions with gross transaction value of over $50 billion in FY19 \u201cThe MG EZS, as one of the first locally-produced global EVs, will mark a new chapter in environment-friendly mobility in India. We are delighted to be one of the first carmakers to enter this space in India. We aim to bring accessible electric motoring to the customers in India upon its introduction by the end of this year,\u201d said Rajeev Chaba, president & managing director, MG Motor India. MG Motor India has so far made an investment of Rs 2,200 crore at its plant and has installed an all-new assembly line, a press shop, a body shop, a parts distribution centre, a testing track and a new modern training facility in the plant \u2013 all in a period of 18 months. The plant also has a captive vendor park to facilitate aggressive localisation for all MG vehicles. The company\u2019s first vehicle in India, Hector, will be launched later this month with high level of localised content. The company also has plans to introduce its brand of vehicles in the Indian market soon. The company commenced the bookings for its much-awaited first vehicle in India, Hector, effective Tuesday. The bookings will also be done through online and will initially support it across 120 centres in India. The carmaker aims to expand this reach to a total of 250 centres by September this year. MG Motor will soon begin dispatches of the Hector from its Halol plant to its network across 50 cities in India.