Automation won’t kill your jobs: 5 skills and challenges for tomorrow

Maybe it is time to pay attention to those English classes after all. While automation and bots are feared to take over the jobs in near future, a new report said that there are five skills that cannot be taught to machines or bots, and thus will be central for people to get hired in the future.

These skills are — Active listening, Speaking, Critical Thinking, Reading Comprehension, and Monitoring, the report by Employment and Social Development Canada said. The report added that these skills will be very important in job openings during 2019-2022. India is one of the countries included in the findings of the report.

While it is projected that 58% of the future jobs will require active listening abilities from employees, 52% of the jobs will demand speaking skills as well. 49% job roles will demand critical thinking ability and 47% require reading comprehension. A considerable number of 28% of jobs will need the employees to inculcate and demonstrate excellent monitoring skills, the report said.

However, the problem remains with the incorporation of these skills in the current education system. Naveen Mandava, Co-Founder, ClassKlap told Financial Express Online, “If we look at our current education system, none of these skills are assessed, which in turn means that they don’t get taught. Our assessment systems across boards should have evaluation measures for creativity, problem-solving and initiative-taking.”

He added that these skills should be incorporated into the curriculum instead of teaching them in isolation. He also emphasised on the need for skill integration in the school days instead of reskilling the youth after the graduation or during internships.

Machines are reducing human involvement in various sectors such as BPO and IT but people have an edge over machines in comprehending the fine nuances of a language. However, the need of the hour is to help people nurture these skills and shift the current paradigm from theory to inculcating practical efficiency.