Auto in slow lane: Car sales growth to remain flat in FY 2019

By Pritish Raj

Passenger vehicle sales growth is likely to be in low single digits in FY19, barely breaching the 3.1-million mark registered in FY18, primarily impacted by poor festive season demand, which normally contributes around 30% of the year’s sales.

So far in FY19 (April-December), the sales stood at 23,72,062 units. With just one quarter left and assuming that the industry maintains its average of 2.5 lakh units per month during the January-March quarter, the total domestic sales growth would be up by just 0.85% y-o-y. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities are of the view that demand is still subdued across most segments due to weak consumer sentiment, which would impact industry volumes over the next few months.

“Looking at the industry’s performance in Q2 and Q3, I believe the growth in the entire fiscal is likely to be in very low single digits or in exceptional condition would touch to medium digit growth,” Rajesh Goel, senior VP and director for sales & marketing at Honda Cars India told FE. Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava, however, feels that his company would manage to grow at the rate of 6% y-o-y in FY19, given that retail sales in December have been higher.

“I don’t want to comment on the industry’s performance but Maruti Suzuki’s y-o-y growth would be around 6%. We had garnered good numbers in December too,” Bhargava told FE. He had earlier said that demand would worsen in the second half of FY19 due to increase in international crude prices and third party premiums. Maruti Suzuki’s domestic car sales grew 7% y-o-y during the April-December 2018 period.

The growth in passenger vehicle sales almost halved to 4.37% year-on-year between April and December 2018, as demand declined after July, mainly due to increased insurance premium and costlier finance. Car prices have gone up in the range of Rs15,000-40,000, depending upon the engine capacity following the new insurance regulations from September. For instance, for cars such as Alto 800, the buyer now has to now shell out Rs7,000 more for one year insurance instead of Rs10,452 annually earlier. Insurance cost of a Hyundai Creta, which has an engine capacity of over 1,500 cc, has gone up from about Rs23,845 to nearly Rs45,407 for one year.

Car sales in the April-June 2018 had clocked around 20% y-o-y growth but the rate of volume growth has been shrinking since then. During July-September, sales fell by around 3% y-o-y primarily due to the base effect. In Q2 FY18, volumes shot up after the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) as companies re-stocked. While wholesale volumes increased 1.55% y-o-y in October 2018 as dealers stocked up anticipating festival demand, November and December saw a decline of around 3% y-o-y.

According to analysts, the festive season of 2018 was probably the worst in five years. As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), registrations during the 42-day festival period ending Diwali fell by 14% y-o-y. Siam president Rajan Wadhera believes that although there are chances of recovery in the fourth quarter (Q4), one quarter alone cannot improve the entire year’s performance.

“High fuel prices and non-availability of credit led to slowdown in Q3 but higher retail sales during December helped in stock correction. Still just one quarter cannot pull things up,” he said.