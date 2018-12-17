Auto firms for one-time sop to replace old vehicles

Around 80% of pollution and accidents were caused by old ill-maintained vehicles which are mostly more than 15 years old.

Automobile companies have proposed a one-time incentive in the form of rebate in taxes for replacing pre-2000 registered vehicles to facilitate taking them off roads, industry sources said.

In a pre-Budget meeting with the heavy industries ministry, the industry has asked the government to do away with multiple tax rates for passenger cars while mooting a special rate for electrification of vehicles.

According to sources, the auto industry impressed upon the government that keeping in mind pollution and safety issues in India, there was a need to replace old vehicles.

To facilitate the replacement of these vehicles, it has been suggested that the government should offer a one-time incentive to replace old vehicles, which were registered before 2000, when the first emission norms were introduced.

“The incentives could be in the form of rebate in the GST, road tax, subsidised finance like what happened in Delhi for public transport vehicles,” a source said. Moreover, a robust inspection and certification regime has been suggested to be put in place to control such vehicles, added the source.

In other pre-Budget wish list, it is understood that the auto industry asked for moderation and rationalisation of taxes. “What was requested was that there should not be more than two rates for cars in place of multiple tax rates at present. Additionally, a special rate for electrification of vehicles was suggested considering the journey towards electric vehicles that the country has embarked on,” a source said.