Auto dealers facing tough times

More than one-fifth (21%) of dealers across the three automotive segments (passenger vehicle, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle) expect their financial performance to be poorer in the recently concluded financial year compared with the previous year, according to the JD Power-FADA 2019 India Dealer Satisfaction with Automotive Manufacturers Index study, released on Friday.

The study conducted by JD Power, in partnership with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) India, finds that among those who expect a poorer performance this year, 71% say they did not achieve their revenue target for the year. Furthermore, more dealers this year indicate their revenue will be below target (36% this year versus 33% last year).

“The automotive industry, especially the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments, are facing serious headwinds due to several external challenges on the revenue side,” said Kaustav Roy, director and country head, India, at JD Power. “Additionally, an increase in the cost of doing business has also affected dealers’ outlook and financial performance. Strategic use of the various business levers and a strong focus on customer retention hold the key to long-term sustainability.”

Ashish Harsharaj Kale, the president of FADA, added that the dealership business is facing its toughest challenge in recent times.

The following are additional findings of the study:

Digitalisation will lead the way: Online purchase of vehicles is seen as an important future trend by almost one-third (31%) of all dealers across the three segments. In addition, 43% of dealers believe that investment in digitalisation is likely to bring about a reduction in manpower costs for their business.

Dealers want more collaboration: One in ten (10%) dealers feel that it is not easy to do business with the OEMs. These dealers have satisfaction scores that are, on average, 247 points (on a 1,000-point scale) lower than those who find it easy to do business with their OEMs.

Satisfaction drives loyalty and advocacy: On average, 85% of dealers believe they “definitely will” continue to work with their automaker for the next two years. Among dealers in the top quartile of satisfaction, 97% expect to be working with the same automaker until at least 2021. In contrast, among dealers who rate their experience with the automaker in the bottom quartile of satisfaction, only 66% expect to be working with the same automaker for the next two years.

The study ranked Hyundai the highest in the passenger vehicle segment, with a score of 937. Maruti Suzuki (918) ranks second.

TVS ranks the highest in the two-wheeler segment, with a score of 800, and Hero (799) ranks second.

In the commercial vehicle segment, Tata ranks the highest with a score of 773, followed by Eicher (760).