Australian state to pump $1.6 millon to help startups learn from India

Berejiklian said her state is home to 44 per cent of the nation’s startup founders and 40 per cent of the information and communications technologies (ICT) industry.

Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) today said it will invest AUD 1.58 million to help its entrepreneurs learn from India’s best minds.

Its Premier Gladys Berejiklian today announced the decision to invest ASD 1.58 million over next two years, which will help create technology jobs in the province.

“The funds will be used to send NSW young entrepreneurs and startups to India to learn from the country’s best and brightest, to support commercial connections between startups in NSW and India and on fostering collaboration on advanced technology projects,” an official statement said.

The announcement was made by Berejiklian, who is on a four-day visit to the country, during an event at the Zone Startups here.

“This partnership will ensure our industries grow alongside one of the world’s most dynamic technology markets,” she said.

Berejiklian said her state is home to 44 per cent of the nation’s startup founders and 40 per cent of the information and communications technologies (ICT) industry.

The investment will help businesses in NSW gain access to the best entrepreneurs and technology experts in the world, she said, adding this will help create smart jobs of the future.