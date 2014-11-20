Aurobindo Pharma vice-chairman escapes possible kidnap attempt

An unidentified person shot at K Nityananda Reddy, wholetime director and vice-chairman, Aurobindo Pharma, on Wednesday morning near KBR Park in Hyderabad. Reddy escaped with minor injuries. The miscreant possessed an AK-47 and left behind the weapon before fleeing.

It was learnt that the attacker tried to abduct Reddy. After finishing his morning walk at KBR Park, Reddy sat in his car and was about to start it when the attack took place. “Perhaps the attacker came to kidnap me. I am fine but have minor injuries,” Reddy told FE.

“Suddenly, this man came with a gun and threatened to abduct me. I tried to catch hold of the weapon and also shouted for help and my brother tried to catch him. The person fired some rounds at my car before fleeing,” Reddy told a local television channel.