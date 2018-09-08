Aurobindo Pharma shares rally over 5% on Sandoz deal

Aurobindo Pharma expects the transaction to close in the course of 2019 following the completion of customary closing conditions, including Federal Trade Commission (FTC) clearance. (Representative image)

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed 5.46% higher on the Bombay Stock Exchange at Rs 801 per share on Friday, a day after the pharma major announced the acquisition of the dermatology and oral solids businesses of Sandoz, a Novartis Division, for $900 million in cash and other contingent payouts.

The acquisition enhances Aurobindo’s market leading pipeline of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filings with additional pipeline projects, including ANDAs that have already been filed, products under development, and first-to-file opportunities which have the potential to be exclusive.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out in a report that despite product concentration and portfolio skew towards partnered products, they do not expect significant headwinds to the acquired portfolio, with potentially interesting opportunities from the pipeline over fiscal year 2020-23.

Aurobindo Pharma expects the transaction to close in the course of 2019 following the completion of customary closing conditions, including Federal Trade Commission (FTC) clearance. Analysts expect minimal divestitures at the FTC with penicillins being the key overlapping products.

“We believe the pipeline offers several interesting opportunities including Concerta (FY2020), Intuniv (FY2021), Afinitor/Zortress AG (FY2021), AndroGel (FY2023), Suboxone (FY2023 or earlier as an AG), Xifaxan (FY2023),” the Kotak report indicated. Analysts at Kotak have forecast acquired business revenues of $900 million and $800 million in FY2020/21.

The acquisition will make Aurobindo the second-largest dermatology player in the US on both generic and branded dermatology products and will add approximately 300 products including projects in development as well as commercial and manufacturing capabilities in the US, complementing and expanding the group’s portfolio and pipeline.

Some analysts have also stated that the acquisition is likely to stretch the balance sheet.

An Edelweiss report dated September 6 pointed out that although the acquisition is earnings-accretive, it is likely to stretch the balance sheet taking the net debt-to-equity to 0.6x from 0.3x currently.

“Over FY18–20E (estimate), revenue growth is likely to be constrained around 7%, margins will decline and earnings per share (EPS) will remain flat,” the Edelweiss report indicated.

Citing a conference call, the report further pointed out that if the FTC requests divestment, the company will still have to pay a net amount of $900 million.

Some concern has also been raised pertaining to the growth of the company. “The portfolio to be acquired is degrowing with sales of $1.5 billion in CY16, $1.2 billion in CY17 and $900 million in CY19E. This will drag Aurobindo Pharma’s 10–12% growth in the US business,” Edelweiss stated in the report.