Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net dips marginally to Rs 528.5 cr

Aurobindo Pharma net profit declined marginally in the quarter ended March 2018 by 0.7% to Rs 528.5 crore compared to the same quarter last year.

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma Q4, Aurobindo Pharma revenues Earnings before interest and tax rose 11.5% to Rs 804 crore quarter-on-quarter, the company said in a filing. (PTI)

Aurobindo Pharma net profit declined marginally in the quarter ended March 2018 by 0.7% to Rs 528.5 crore compared to the same quarter last year.  Revenues rose by 11.2% to Rs 4,049 crore year-on-year. Earnings before interest and tax rose 11.5% to Rs 804 crore quarter-on-quarter, the company said in a filing.  For the full year ended March, sales increased 9.3% to Rs 16,499.8 crore on Y-o-Y basis, while the net profit  rose 5.3% to Rs 2,423.2 crore.

“The company has reported a healthy growth in revenues and profitability in FY18, led by improvement in most of the markets,” Aurobindo Pharma managing director N Govindarajan said. The company is ramping up investment in differentiated and speciality product portfolio, he added. “Our execution strength and pipeline evolution will drive growth for the future,” he said.

