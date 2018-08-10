​​​
  3. Aurobindo Pharma posts Rs 455.7-crore net profit in first quarter of FY19

Aurobindo Pharma posts Rs 455.7-crore net profit in first quarter of FY19

Aurobindo Pharma has reported a net profit of Rs 455.7 crore against Rs 518.5 crore in the corresponding previous period, a fall of 12%.

By: | Hyderabad | Published: August 10, 2018 4:30 AM
Aurobindo Pharma, ANDAs, USFDA, active pharmaceutical ingredient Sales from EU formulations in Q1FY18-19 witnessed a growth of 30.7% at Rs 1,199.1 crore, driven by strong growth in some of the key markets. (Reuters)

Aurobindo Pharma has reported a net profit of Rs 455.7 crore against Rs 518.5 crore in the corresponding previous period, a fall of 12%. However, revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,250.3 crore, an increase of 15.5% over the corresponding previous period. Formulation sales for the quarter recorded a growth of 14.7% y-o-y to Rs 3,500.8 crore and accounted for 82% of total revenues. The formulation sales in the US stood at Rs 1,889.6 crore compared with Rs 1,694.9 crore in Q1FY18, witnessing a growth of 11.5% y-o-y. On constant currency basis, sales grew by 7% y-o-y. The US accounted for 44.5% of total revenues. The company has filed seven abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including three ANDAs for injectables with the USFDA during the quarter.

“We have achieved 16% growth in revenues led by a healthy growth across key geographies and segments. However, profitability was impacted largely due to certain one-off product related provisions. With consistent focus on execution and enhancement of capabilities, we have started filing dermatology ANDAs and on track in other speciality segments,’’ N Govindarajan, MD, said.

Sales from EU formulations in Q1FY18-19 witnessed a growth of 30.7% at Rs 1,199.1 crore, driven by strong growth in some of the key markets. The business accounted for 28.2% of revenues. As on June 30, 2018, the company has transferred manufacturing of 94 products from Europe to India.

In July 2018, Aurobindo Pharma has signed a definitive agreement to acquire commercial operations and supporting infrastructure in five European countries from Apotex International. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API ) business posted a growth of 19.7% to Rs 748.0 crore and contributed 17.6% of the total revenue during the quarter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top