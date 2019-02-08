Aurobindo Pharma net at Rs 712 crore

“We have delivered a robust revenue growth of 22 percent, driven by strong growth across all business segments and markets. Gross profit could have been better, but for certain one-time expenses. Our execution strength, pipeline evolution and recent acquisitions will drive the future growth,” N Govindarajan, company’s MD, said in a statement.
Aurobindo Pharma reported a net profit of Rs 712.2 crore in the third quarter that ended December 31 as against Rs 595 crore in the corresponding previous period, a growth of 19.7 percent y-o-y.
The numbers rode on recent acquisitions for a robust product pipeline in both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Revenues stood at Rs 5,269.7 crore, a growth of 21.5 percent over corresponding period with the sales from formulation segment from the US market clocking a growth of 27.4 percent.
“We have delivered a robust revenue growth of 22 percent, driven by strong growth across all business segments and markets. Gross profit could have been better, but for certain one-time expenses. Our execution strength, pipeline evolution and recent acquisitions will drive the future growth,” N Govindarajan, company’s MD, said in a statement.
READ ALSO | New DTH, Cable TV rules: TRAI chairman says TV bills reduced, Twitterati complaints pile up
The US formulation sales stood at Rs 2,433.2 crore as against Rs 1,909.6 crore in Q3FY18, registering a growth of 27.4 percent y-o-y and formulation sales from Europe stood at Rs 1,292.8 crore, an increase of 10.3 percent against Q3 last year.
The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sales posted a growth of 20.4 percent y-o-y to Rs 921.7 crore. The company has received final approval for 14 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) and tentative approval for one ANDA from USFDA.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.