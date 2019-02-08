Aurobindo Pharma net at Rs 712 crore

Aurobindo Pharma reported a net profit of Rs 712.2 crore in the third quarter that ended December 31 as against Rs 595 crore in the corresponding previous period, a growth of 19.7 percent y-o-y.

The numbers rode on recent acquisitions for a robust product pipeline in both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Revenues stood at Rs 5,269.7 crore, a growth of 21.5 percent over corresponding period with the sales from formulation segment from the US market clocking a growth of 27.4 percent.

“We have delivered a robust revenue growth of 22 percent, driven by strong growth across all business segments and markets. Gross profit could have been better, but for certain one-time expenses. Our execution strength, pipeline evolution and recent acquisitions will drive the future growth,” N Govindarajan, company’s MD, said in a statement.

The US formulation sales stood at Rs 2,433.2 crore as against Rs 1,909.6 crore in Q3FY18, registering a growth of 27.4 percent y-o-y and formulation sales from Europe stood at Rs 1,292.8 crore, an increase of 10.3 percent against Q3 last year.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sales posted a growth of 20.4 percent y-o-y to Rs 921.7 crore. The company has received final approval for 14 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) and tentative approval for one ANDA from USFDA.