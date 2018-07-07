Audi rolls out the 2018 season of the Audi Sportscar Experience

The ASE is divided into multiple formats, with dynamic training modules, globally-acclaimed instructors and a fleet of the most powerful Audi cars.

On Friday, Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, flagged off the seventh edition of its Audi Sportscar Experience (ASE) at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), Greater Noida, near Delhi. “The ASE, since its inception in 2012, has become one of the most popular programmes of its kind in the country, providing our customers and super car enthusiasts an opportunity to test their favourite cars on the race track,” Audi India said in a statement.

The ASE is divided into multiple formats, with dynamic training modules, globally-acclaimed instructors and a fleet of the most powerful Audi cars. The customers, the company said, learn to handle the powerful sports cars in real racing conditions, “with the basics of racing like understeer, oversteer and braking. They also get to interact with professional track drivers and Audi professionals to have an immersive, hands-on experience about driving on a race track and hence come out more confident in handling these cars.” Till date, over 2,000 customers have participated in the ASE since its inception.

“The ASE captures the ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ motto—which means ‘Advancement through Technology’—of the Audi brand perfectly. Our DNA lies in motor sports and the ASE is one of the few customer experience events that enables them to drive their favourite sports cars on the race track,” said Rahil Ansari, the head of Audi India. He added that customer engagement is “one of our key priorities and we are confident our customers and Audi enthusiasts will enjoy the high level of individual focus.”

While the ASE is a customer event, it isn’t the place where Audi attempts sales pitches. “The ASE is an important tool for us to connect with customers; it clearly shows them the abilities of our cars on and off the track, and connects them with the Audi family. Cars such as the RS 5 Coupé and the S5 Sportback are emotional buys, and some customers do go for an immediate purchase—they come here to experience the car and make a final decision. Others take it with them as a memorable event,” Ansari added.

Internationally, the ASE is conducted on race tracks in Barcelona (Spain), the Nürburgring and EuroSpeedway Lausitz (Germany), Salzburgring (Austria), Dubai, and in Spa (Belgium).