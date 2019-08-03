Audi India showcases the e-Tron

The company introduced tech-driven solutions for customers as well as its dealer partners under its ‘digitalisation strategy’

On Friday, Audi, the German luxury carmaker, showcased its electric car, the e-tron, at its new showroom Audi Gurugram, in Delhi NCR. The e-tron, slated to be launched later this year, will be imported as a CBU (completely built-up) unit from the company’s plant in Brussels, Belgium.

Powered by two electric motors, the e-tron produces maximum output of 300kW (equivalent to 402bhp for a petrol/diesel car) and 664Nm of torque. Despite its heavy weight (the e-tron weighs about 2.5 tonnes; its battery weighs 700kg), it’s as fast as a sports car—it can sprint from 0-100kph in about six seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 200kph. On a full charge, the e-tron can travel more than 400km (according to WLTP, or Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, a laboratory test).

Audi India has been working behind the scenes on electric mobility since 2017, when it started a project called Electrified India—a taskforce that has been training company employees on electric vehicles.

Connectivity features

The company also introduced tech-driven solutions for customers as well as its dealer partners under its ‘digitalisation strategy’ on the sidelines of inauguration of Audi Gurugram.

Foremost amongst these is the connected car technology through the ‘myAudi Connect’ app. “The app gives complete information on the car to the customer, including tracking it in real-time, and a host of lifestyle features and offers. Also, our dealer partners can keep control over their fleet through this app,” said Rahil Ansari, head, Audi India.

In addition, the company introduced augmented reality and virtual reality elements that give customers a look and feel of the car without them having to visit the showroom. “Any car they want to purchase can be configured inside their living room, down to the last detail. The augmented reality lets customers view the car on a digital device, in miniature form or actual size,” he added.