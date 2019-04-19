Attention, Jet Airways passengers: Air India is offering special fares on 19 international routes

By: | Published: April 19, 2019 12:48 PM

Air India is offering special fares for Jet Airways passengers who are stuck on these 19 international routes.

1,100 Jet Airways pilots decide not to fly from Monday: NAG(Image: Reuters)

Jet Airways international flyers may have a reason to heave a sigh of relief as Air India recently announced that it will offer special fares to the stranded passengers of Jet Airways in the international routes that Air India operates as well. Applicable to passengers travelling in 19 routes, the Air India offer is valid till 28 April 2019, the airline announced in a tweet.

These 19 routes are — Paris-Chennai (CDG-MAA), London-Delhi (LHR-DEL), London-Mumbai (LHR-BOM), Singapore-Delhi (SIN-DEL), Singapore-Mumbai (SIN-BOM), Bangkok-Delhi (BKK-DEL), Bangkok-Mumbai (BKK-BOM), Hong Kong-Delhi (HKG-DEL), Hong Kong-Mumbai (HKG-BOM), Dubai-Delhi (DXB-DEL), Dubai-Mumbai (DXB-BOM), Muscat-Delhi (MCT-DEL), Muscat-Mumbai (MCT-BOM), Abu Dhabi-Mumbai (AUH-BOM), Dammam-Delhi (DMM-DEL), Jeddah-Mumbai (JED-BOM), Riyadh-Delhi (RUH-DEL), Kathmandu-Delhi (KTM-DEL) and Dhaka-Kolkata (DAC-CCU), Air India announced in a circular dated 18 April 2019.

Eligibility criteria

The special fares are only available for the tickets of economy class, the airline said. Also, it is only applicable for direct flights. In case the passengers hold e-tickets of Jet Airways flights, they are required to get it rubber stamped from Jet Airways office for authentication purposes, it added.

Alternate option

Previously, Jet Airways had announced that it is working to ensure that the guests are re-accommodated on to alternate flights. Otherwise, refunds will be provided in full, Jet Airways said. While travel aggregators such as Yatra, GoIbibo, MakeMyTrip, Thomas Cook among others are working to get their passengers refunded or booked on other flights, refunds may not be released till Jet Airways gets funds.

“For any ticket booked with us, the cancellation will be auto-processed if the flight is cancelled and we are able to claim a refund from the airlines. The customer is not required to call to cancel,” MakeMyTrip spokesperson told Financial Express Online. However, “the process is simpler if we are able to claim a refund from the airlines else the timeline for refund may vary from [expected 7-10 working days],” MakeMyTrip spokesperson added.

Jet Airways is also handling customer woes at their end as well. The airline is addressing customer complaints on its Twitter handle.

