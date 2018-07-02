ATR sees demand for 3,020 turboprop aircraft in next 20 years

According to ATR, nearly 80 per cent (2,390 aircraft) of the total demand is expected to come from the 61-80 seater category, while the remaining 20 per cent (630 aircraft) will come from the 40-60 seater segment.

European regional jet manufacture ATR sees a demand for 3,020 turboprop aircraft in the next 20 years, with Asia accounting for as much as 43 per cent of the total requirement. Also, 30 per cent of the regional traffic by 2037, according to the ATR new market forecast for 2018-2037, will come through routes which do not exist due to the growing regional connectivity.

“ATR estimates a market for 3,020 turboprop aircraft in the next 20 years…the key driver for this positive outlook is traffic growth in regional connectivity. This comes from both traditional markets where less connected locations are being connected with direct regional new routes, as well as from emerging markets,” the report said.

According to ATR, nearly 80 per cent (2,390 aircraft) of the total demand is expected to come from the 61-80 seater category, while the remaining 20 per cent (630 aircraft) will come from the 40-60 seater segment.

Significantly, the government’s regional connectivity scheme Udan has propelled demand for regional jets in India as well with largest domestic carrier IndiGo placing order for 70-seater 50 ATR planes and rival SpiceJet for 50 Bombardier Q400s last year.

Over the next 20 years, the largest demand for turboprops is expected to come from Asia (43 per cent), followed by Europe, Africa and the Middle East (31 per cent) and the Americas (26 per cent), as per the report.

ATR estimates that turboprop aircraft have the potential to generate 2,770 new routes in the next 20 years, with the regional traffic expected to grow annually at 4.5 per cent.