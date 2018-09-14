Atlas Copco India to focus on industrial business

The parent company had hived of its mining and rock excavation business into a new company, Epiroc, and this has been done in India too. (Reuters)

The Atlas Copco Group has restructured its business globally and this has led to restructuring of business in the Indian operations, Atlas Copco (India), which will now solely focus on compressor, pumps, vacuum and tools in the industrial business segment. The parent company had hived of its mining and rock excavation business into a new company, Epiroc, and this has been done in India too. It accounted for around one third of the Atlas Copco business in India.

The road construction equipment business has been globally sold to Fayath Group of France. Atlas Copco is also in the process of acquiring US-based Brooks Automation’s cryogenic business to expand its vacuum technology business. The company had, few years ago, acquired Edwards Group, which is now part of the vacuum technique business. Edwards India is the Indian subsidiary of that company.

These global changes are being reflected in the Indian business. Mats Rahmstrom, president and CEO, Atlas Copco, said this was done to create a clear focus on the business as the mining and industrial business needs were different, the customers they had and the markets each addressed was very different.

Atlas Copco will focus 100% of its time and efforts on industrial application, development of manufacturing, R&D and customer engagement, he said. Rahmstrom said India was no longer a low cost manufacturing centre for them but a place where they were innovating, adding value and creating IP. The vacuum business has significant business potential in India and the company is involved in the loop being created to link the new Mumbai airport to the city which involved their vacuum technology, Rahmstrom said.