Atal Innovation Mission: IBM India, NITI Aayog co-design programme to skill students in new-age technology

Tech giant IBM Wednesday said it has partnered with NITI Aayog to offer internship programme to top performing students selected by the Atal Innovation Mission. Over 40 high school students will go through a two-week paid internship at the IBM Bengaluru campus where they will be equipped with the skills in areas like artificial intelligence, Internet-of-Things, cybersecurity, cloud computing and blockchain, IBM said in a statement. Students will also be coached in critical workplace skills. Select teachers will also be trained by IBM volunteers and mentors to become innovation coaches, the statement said.

“This initiative is part of IBM’s commitment to upskill next generation for future jobs in technology’s fastest-growing fields. The two-week program is designed so students can experience the corporate environment and gain exposure to new technologies by IBM experts,” IBM said.

The collaboration with NITI Aayog will help students better align with industry imperatives and make them future-proof, IBM India Vice President and HR Head Chaitanya Sreenivas said. “We believe IBM’s resources will enable the students with new-age capabilities and impart valuable problem solving, innovation and entrepreneurial skills to create the job creators of the future,” R Ramanan, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission at NITI Aayog, said.