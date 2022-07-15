At Rs 14.6 crore, Dabur CEO pay rises 43% in FY22

Dabur chief executive officer (CEO) Mohit Malhotra took home over Rs 14.60 crore as remuneration in the financial year 2021-2022, a near 43% jump over Rs 10.22 crore that he earned in the last financial year.

Malhotra, who could be among the highest paid CEOs in the FMCG industry, earned salary and perquisites of over Rs 11.55 crore while performance-linked incentives were at `2.5 crore and retiral benefits of close to Rs 55 lakh, according to the company’s annual report for the financial year ended March 31.

PD Narang, the company’s group director of corporate affairs, earned over Rs 16.74 crore during the year, a 32% surge over last year’s compensation of Rs 12.72 crore.

Dabur’s revenue from operations for the full year ended March 31 increased nearly 14% to Rs 10,889 crore. The India standalone business’s revenue increased by 13.8% while international business registered a growth of 15.8% in cross currency terms. Ebitda for the full year increased 12.5% y-o-y to Rs 2,254 crore, while operating margins declined 20 basis points to 20.7% due to high material inflation.

The company said that at the end of FY22, it had 12 brands above Rs 100 crore in size, two brands over Rs 500 crore and another four brands that have a turnover above Rs 1,000 crore. “By the end of this fiscal, we have two more brands – Meswak and Real Drinks – joining the coveted Billion Rupee Turnover Club,” it said in the annual report.

Mohit Burman, vice-chairman, Dabur said in his address to shareholders: “We have recorded our highest ever revenue growth in the last eight years. Our consolidated revenue crossed Rs 10,000-crore mark for the first time with an annual growth of 13.9%. This surge in growth is despite accelerating inflationary pressure in the last quarter and demonstrates Dabur’s remarkable resilience and agility.”

CEO Mohit Malhotra said that e-commerce has become the most preferred method of purchase by consumers and the trend will only grow. “To leverage the opportunities that the e-commerce space has to offer, Dabur has introduced a series of new products exclusively for online markets…our e-commerce business contributed to 6.5% of our sales in financial year 2021-2022,” he said.

Malhotra added that despite the substantial shrinkage in overall consumption due to high inflation, the company has been able to increase its market share across 99% of its product portfolio. “To overcome the challenges posed by the cost headwinds we aim to leverage our power brands and continue deploying investments and resources behind them,” he said.