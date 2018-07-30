Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB/ 256GB variant now available to buy: Price, offers, and more

Asus ZenFone 5Z has a notch on the top of the display

Asus ZenFone 5Z will go on sale today via Flipkart. Today’s sale will also see the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant available to purchase for the first time since the phone’s launch in India. Asus ZenFone 5Z was launched earlier this month in India as a direct competition to the OnePlus 6 and Honor 10. It comes with top-of-the-end specifications including Snapdragon 845 SoC, notched display, and dual cameras.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z sale will be conducted on Flipkart starting today. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant that goes on sale for the first time today costs Rs 36,999. The other two variants – 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 15,000 on the exchange, Rs 2,000 off on Axis Bank credit and debit cards on the purchase. Jio users can get Rs 2,200 cashback along with 100GB additional data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharge plans.

For the specifications, the Asus ZenFone 5Z comes with support for dual SIM cards and runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based ZenUI 5.0 custom skin. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM options. The ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Super IPS+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch on the top. There are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options, along with support for expandability via microSD card up to 2TB.

For the optics, the Asus ZenFone 5Z has a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor to produce Bokeh effects. The dual camera setup at the rear is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera that also offers facial scanning. Powering the internals of the smartphone is a 3300mAh battery under the hood.