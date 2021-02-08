  • MORE MARKET STATS

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q3 net profit declines 21 pc at Rs 21 cr

By: |
February 8, 2021 8:18 PM

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

AstraZenecaShares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs 3,899.40 per scrip on BSE.

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 21 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 21.05 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

Related News

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 200.25 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 223.86 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs 3,899.40 per scrip on BSE, up 0.11 percent from its previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. AstraZeneca Pharma India Q3 net profit declines 21 pc at Rs 21 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BigBasket’s revenue from ops rises 44% y-o-y in FY20
2Vodafone Tax Case: India files application in Singapore High Court against arbitration panel verdict
3Farmers protest: Government orders Twitter to block over 1,100 accounts for spreading misinformation