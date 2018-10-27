Aston Martin launches, priced at Rs 2.86 crore (ex-showroom)

By: | Published: October 27, 2018 4:39 AM

British luxury car maker Aston Martin on Friday launched its new Vantage in India for the first time.

British luxury car maker Aston Martin on Friday launched its new Vantage in India for the first time. “The new Vantage (a sports car) is the second of the seven new models in seven years under our Second Century Plan,” Nancy Chen, head of Sales Operations for Aston Martin, South and South-east Asia, said during the launch.  She also added that the next car would be DBS Superlaggera which would be launched in India next year.

Regarding electric cars, she said that a few months back Aston Martin had announced that the company will introduce Rapid E, a sports car, for which the production will start next year. “In Geneva, earlier this year we have launched our concept car called Lagonda and that would be the first zero emission car,” Nancy said.

