Assocham hails BJP poll victory

Congratulating Narendra Modi for leading the NDA to a convincing victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Assocham president BK Goenka on Friday said, \u201cAn aspirational India has reposed great faith in Mr Modi\u2019s leadership. The Assocham will extend full support to his government to meet these aspirations by achieving higher economic growth through enhanced investment in manufacturing, rural and urban infrastructure, agriculture and social sectors, including health and education\u201d. Goenka expressed confidence that having laid the building blocks of several flagship programmes like Start-Up India, Smart Cities and Make in India, "we are assured of Government\u2019s decisive traction to these schemes".