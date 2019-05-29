Asset liability: NHB to soon tighten norms for housing finance companies

After the central bank last week came out with tougher rules for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the National Housing Bank (NHB) is planning to tighten asset-liability management (ALM) norms soon for housing finance companies (HFCs) to detect their solvency concern early for appropriate remedial measures. HFCs could be asked to submit their ALM data with the NHB on a weekly basis and in a more granular fashion. The mismatch between weekly inflows and outflows of an HFC may be capped at 10%, an industry source familiar with the development told FE. \u201cThe guidelines are in the process of being prepared and the NHB will soon take a final call,\u201d he added. The ALM guidelines relating to forecasting and analysing \u2018what-if scenario\u2019 and preparation of contingency plans are being revised by the housing finance regulator, among others, another source said. This will be the latest in a series of steps, including tougher capital and borrowing norms, proposed by the housing finance regulator after defaults by IL&FS entities and lingering concerns about Dewan Housing Finance Corporation\u2019s (DHFL\u2019s) repayment ability have exposed risks in the shadow-banking space, at a time when liquidity remains tight. In fact, shares of DHFL fell 3.6% on Tuesday on the BSE, amid reports of a lookout notice against the company\u2019s promoters over shell companies. The asset-liability management in the housing finance sector typically factors in five key areas: liquidity risks; market risks; funding and capital planning; profit planning and growth projection; and forecasting and analysing \u2018what if scenario\u2019 and preparation of contingency plans. Since the IL&FS crisis flared up in September-October 2018, NBFCs \u2014 including smaller HFCs \u2014have been finding it difficult to raise funds at reasonable rates through short-term money market instruments. The share of HFCs in fresh issuance of commercial papers (CPs) crashed from 28.5% in April 2018 to just 8.2% in January 2019, according to a report by CARE Ratings. Similarly, the share of NBFCs dropped from 39.6% in May 2018 to 24.5% in January. Although the cost of borrowings (via CPs) for HFCs eased to 7.65% in January from the FY19 peak of 8.21% in November, it was still much higher than the April 2018 level of 6.83%. For other NBFCs, the cost touched 7.76% in January, against 7.12% in April 2018. Low-rated NBFCs had to fork out even more to raise money. The banking system, a key source of financing for NBFCs, continued to face liquidity constraints. Daily average liquidity deficit stood at Rs 51,857 crore in the week through May 24, which was 21% higher than the average deficit in the previous week. However, given that lending by HFCs are backed by solid collateral (they typically lend up to a maximum of 80% of the value of mortgage houses), they can\u2019t be equated with other NBFCs with much-diversified portfolio and higher risky assets, said another source. Unless HFCs divert funds for other purposes by breaking rules and make losses in this process, they won\u2019t turn insolvent purely on the basis of the performance of their housing portfolio, he added. In an recent interview with FE, chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian had suggested that the asset-liability mismatch of firms in the entire shadow- banking space be \u201cvery tightly and carefully monitored\u201d. \u201cAssets of some NBFCs are long-dated while liabilities short-term. When going gets tough, those NBFCs that are not solvent enough find it difficult to roll over (payment obligation). So, what is typically a solvency issue appears to have been a liquidity issue,\u201d Subramanian had said. The NHB recently proposed to steadily raise the capital adequacy ratio requirement of HFCs to 15% of their risk-weighted assets by March 2022 from the current 12%. Simialrly, it has also decided to reduce the limit of borrowings by HFCs to 12 times of their net-owned funds (NOF) by March 2022 from 16 times now. To ease liquidity pressure on HFCs, the NHB had raised its own refinancing target for the 2018-19 fiscal (July-June) to Rs 50,000 crore from Rs 30,000 crore. As of February 22, it disbursed Rs 16,636 crore against a sanction of Rs 29,642 crore, although the offtake is expected to pick up this month due to higher redemption pressure on HFCs. Last week, the RBI sought to tighten various norms for NBFCs, proposing to introduce a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), or the proportion of high liquid assets set aside to meet short-term obligations, for all NBFCs with an asset size of more than Rs 5000 crore. Similarly, NBFCs will have to maintain a minimum of 60% of LCR as high-liquid assets from April 2020, which will be raised in a phased manner to 100% by April 2024. Also read:\u00a0FDI in equities falls for first time in six years in 2018-19 Earlier this fiscal, a Credit Suisse report had said although HFCs had come out with decent records on asset minus liabilities, with shortfall reported at under 10% of their loan books over the near term, easier guidelines could be \u201cdistorting the true picture\u201d. However, senior government officials had rejected the claims.