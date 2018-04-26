Assam’s Halmari CTC tea bags record-breaking bid, fetches Rs 700 per kg

According to a report, the last global best price for a for a CTC tea was fetched in July 14, 2016 from the same garden.

Your morning cup of Assam CTC from Halmari tea estate has created a world record. The CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea has managed to fetch a record price of Rs 700 a kilo in a pan-India e-auction from Kolkata on Tuesday, the highest price ever for CTC tea in auctions in India or abroad. According to a TOI report, the last global best price for a for a CTC tea was fetched in July 14, 2016 from the same garden. It had a record of eliciting Rs 600 per kg.

The tea was sold by J Thomas & Co to a renowned Kolkata based retailer Mahabodhi Tea House which bought 307.8 kgs of first flush Halmari Broken Orange Pekoe (BOP) at Rs 700 per kg. The seller and the buyer are of the opinion that the variety of CTC tea has the capacity to fetch a price of Rs 1,000-Rs 1,200 a kilo in the retail market in India.

CTC in India is savoured by 90% of tea drinkers and unlike costlier orthodox tea which constitutes a very small portion of tea connoisseurs. Partha Sarathi Dutta of Mahabodhi Tea House said that the peaked price of this CTC tea has many factors involved. One is the high counter demand for fresh first flush CTC and the other, the last minute fierce bidding between the six buyers.

According to reports, a bidder had even quoted a sum of Rs 699 for the tea. Dutta hails Halmari Broken Orange Pekoe’s uniqueness sweetness, flavour and bright liquor as one of the few characteristics which fetched a good price for the variety.

This is not the first time that Halmari CTC had broken the upper limit at the pan-India e-auction. The undisputed CTC has topped the charts as many as three times in 2016 auctions. The price which the CTC has grabbed is but an acknowledgement for a brilliant cup of tea.