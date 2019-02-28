Aspiration, affordability and access to products to drive retail industry: Jamshed Daboo

Because of digital access, consumers have a lot of information and so there is less imitation among them.

By Rakshita Sareen

The fortunes of the retail industry will be driven by aspiration, access to products and affordability, Jamshed Daboo, MD, Trent Hypermarket, said on Wednesday. Daboo was speaking at a panel discussion at the Retail Leadership Summit.

Daboo said the FMCG firms had demonstrated that access drives consumption and the arrival of the internet had enabled digital access to reach out to consumers. “Because of digital access, consumers have a lot of information and so there is less imitation among them. People now have their own choices of brands. That’s where the aspiration comes in. Now we have Indian brands that are truly based on aspiration and not just because they sell in large cities,” Daboo said.

Lalit Agarwal of V-Mart Retail, which has around 205 stores mainly in tier-3 and tier-4 towns, said that even in smaller towns, aspirations were diverse. “As a retailer, we always work on how to serve such diversity in the consumption space,” Agarwal said.

Footwear store chain Metro Shoes’ Rafique Malik pointed out that although the firm has been in the market for 70 years, it needed to evolve with the growth in aspirational values as well as technological changes. “There is a diversity not just in cities, but even in different localities. The consumers in Colaba and Linking Road are completely different. We are in 120 cities, but we have to be sensitive even in the locality,” Malik said.

Daboo noted that while retailers tended to cater to consumers at the edge, the demand was coming from other segments too. It’s a question of relative affordability, which means the income of consumer is rising faster than the rise in prices,” Daboo said.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning, panellists said, have done much to improve the customer experience. Everyone was bringing a piece of innovation to add to the customer’s buying experience and provide better services.

Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers, noted that consumers were looking for an upgradation in products. “International apparel brands are noticed by consumers who ask if these products are available in India.

So, we launch the products simultaneously. Thus, consumption levels are increasing a lot faster and for the best products,” Vira said.

Vira believes that trends, driven by technology, which were only imagined in movies some 15-20 years were becoming a reality. “It’s about imagination. The change is rapid now. What used to take years and decades to happen now happens in a few years,” he said.

Daboo believes that while technology and consumer preferences will keep evolving, the one thing that will remain constant is human emotion. “Stores will cater to basic human needs and would strive to provide a home-like environment to the buyers. The technology, unique customer experience, and the store design will keep changing,” Daboo said. On customisation, Tommy Hilfiger Apparels and Calvin Klein’s CEO and MD, Shailesh Chaturvedi, said that individual customer demands like getting badges on denim or printing names or slogans on T-shirts could not be a commercial business. Metro’s Malik agreed saying customisation means identifying a niche demand and catering to such products.