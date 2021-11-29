  • MORE MARKET STATS

Asian Paints to invest Rs 960 cr to expand Gujarat unit

By: |
November 29, 2021 1:14 PM

The expansion is to be completed in the next 2-3 years at a total investment of Rs 960 crore approximately on plant and machinery at the current prevailing prices, it added.

Shares of the company were trading higher by 0.19 per cent at Rs 3,150 on BSE.

Asian Paints Ltd on Monday said it will invest Rs 960 crore to expand the manufacturing capacity of its facility situated at Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Gujarat commencing the proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of paint from 1.3 lakh KL to 2.5 lakh KL and resins and emulsions from 32,000 MT to 85,000 MT, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The expansion is to be completed in the next 2-3 years at a total investment of Rs 960 crore approximately on plant and machinery at the current prevailing prices, it added.

“This expansion will be carried out on the existing land owned by the company,” the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading higher by 0.19 per cent at Rs 3,150 on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Asian Paints to invest Rs 960 cr to expand Gujarat unit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bengaluru leasing market on strong revival, absorption set to touch 10 million sq ft: JLL
2Singapore crypto exchange Coinstore enters India amid govt seeking to ban private cryptocurrencies
3Moto G31 launched; new Motorola phone will take on Redmi Note 11T 5G at starting price of Rs 12,999