Asian Paints Q1 profit up 52% YoY at Rs 1,574.84 cr; posts double digit volume growth in in Indian decorative biz

Asian Paints on Tuesday posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 1,574.84 crore, up 52 per cent in comparison to Rs 1,036.03 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year, surpassing estimates. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 9,182.31 crore, up 6.7 per cent as against Rs 8,606.94 crore during the first quarter of FY23. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 2,121.2 crore. Asian Paints posted a double digit volume and healthy value growth in decorative business in India.
Reliance Industries shifts Rs 15,500 crore to Jio Financial Services