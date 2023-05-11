Asian Paints posts Q4FY23 profit jump of 44% at Rs 1,258.41 cr, beats estimates; revenue at Rs 8,787.34 cr

Asian Paints posted revenue from operations at Rs 8,787.34 crore, up 11.3 per cent from Rs 7,892 .67 crore in the same quarter last year.

Asian Paints’ fiscal fourth quarter profit jumped 44 per cent at Rs 1,258.41 crore.

Asian Paints’ fiscal fourth quarter profit jumped 44 per cent at Rs 1,258.41 crore, as against Rs 874.05 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, surpassing estimates. According to a CMBC TV18 poll, Asian Paints was expected to clock Q4FY23 profit at Rs 1,123 crore and revenue at Rs 8,800 crore. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 8,787.34 crore, up 11.3 per cent from Rs 7,892 .67 crore in the same quarter last year. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 21.25 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023. “The total dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, aggregates to Rs 25.65 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each, including the interim dividend of Rs 4.40 per equity share as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 20th October, 2022, which was paid thereafter,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram