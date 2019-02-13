Ashwani Lohani back as Air India CMD; key things to know

Ashwani Lohani has been appointed as the CMD of Air India on a contract basis.

In a major development, Ashwani Lohani has been appointed as the CMD of Air India. Notably, Lohani had earlier taken charge at the state-run carrier as its Chairman and Managing Director in August 2015, even as the airline was facing various unresolved issues related to the Air India-Indian Airlines merger. Recently, he retired as the Railway Board Chairman on December 31st 2018. Lohani was appointed chairman of the Railway Board after A K Mital resigned in August 2017, following the derailment of the Kaifiyat Express near Auriya in Uttar Pradesh. He has been appointed on a contract basis, according to the statement.

Notably, Ashwani Lohani is an Retired IRSME officer, and held significant posts including former Chairman of the Indian Railway Board and former Chairman & Managing Director of Air India. He started his career as an assistant electrical engineer in February, 1982, according to a PTI report. His appointment comes at a time when the government is looking to divest its stake in the state-run carrier.

Meanwhile, the government has offered to sell 100% stake in Air India’s subsidiary Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL). Resuming the divestment process for the ailing airline, the preliminary information memorandum for disinvestment of AIATSL, the ground handling arm, was issued on Tuesday. The government would offload 98% stake through strategic sale and the remaining 2% would be offered to the employees of AIATSL.