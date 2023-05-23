Ashok Leyland’s Q4FY23 profit grows 4x to Rs 752.53 crore, beats estimates

Ashok Leyland’s Q4FY23 profit posted a jump of 436.6 per cent to Rs 752.53 crore as against Rs 140.24 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 13,202.55 crore, up 33 per cent from Rs 9,926.97 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The Boards also recommended a dividend of Rs 2.60 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. “The said dividend, if approved at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’), shall be paid on or before August 19, 2023,” the company said in a regulatory filing.