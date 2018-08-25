Ashok Leyland wins tender for tracked combat vehicles

It may be recalled that the company has recently won an order for supplying high mobility 10×10 vehicles (HMV 10×10), which are fully developed in India.

Strenthening its foothold strong in the defence sector, Ashok Leyland (ALL), flagship of the Hinduja group, and the largest supplier of wheeled military vehicles to the Indian Army, on Friday announced a tender win in the tracked vehicle space. This tender is for developmental work and marks Ashok Leyland’s foray into tracked vehicle business.

As per the scope of work, the company will collaborate with Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai for manufacture, assembly and testing of light weight clutch for the design and development of weight optimized 1500 HP automatic transmission for main battle tanks, stated a press release.

It may be recalled that the company has recently won an order for supplying high mobility 10×10 vehicles (HMV 10×10), which are fully developed in India. This order will end a long search by the Indian Army, which has been looking for HMV 10x10s to carry the Smerch Rockets. This initial order is worth over Rs 100 crore.

It is also interesting to note that the company has won 12 of the 15 tenders it participated in last year. In all, the company has won 31 tenders in the last 2 years and this alone will result in cumulative revenues of over `5,000 crore over the next few years.

Sharing his views on the fresh tender win, Amandeep Singh, head (defence), Ashok Leyland said, “For over three decades, Ashok Leyland has been a vital part of India’s defence forces through our mobility solutions. As part of our strategy to enhance our contribution to our defence forces and to expand our business scope within our focus area of ‘solutions for mobility on land’, we have been working on tracked vehicles. With this win, we mark yet another milestone where we start working on the tracked vehicles that our soldiers use.”

He added, “We see huge potential in repowering and upgrading of existing BMPs/tanks of the Indian Army. We have the expertise to develop indigenous solutions for power packs and running gear for upgrade of existing ICVs as well as for the new FICVs. We are proud that we are the only vehicle manufacturer in India having indigenously designed, developed and manufactured power packs beyond 350 HP. The tracked combat vehicle opportunity also exists in several other countries which use Russian made combat vehicles.”