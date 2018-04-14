Ashok Leyland wins order to supply 10×10 vehicles

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland, the largest suppliers of mobility solutions to the Indian Army, has won another critical order from the ministry of defence (MoD). (PTI)

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland, the largest suppliers of mobility solutions to the Indian Army, has won another critical order from the ministry of defence (MoD). The contract is for supplying Ashok Leyland’s High Mobility 10×10 vehicles (HMV 10×10,) which have been fully developed in India. This order will end a long search by the Indian Army, which has been looking for HMV 10x10s to carry the Smerch rockets. This initial order is worth over Rs 100 crore, the company said in a release in Chennai on Friday.

Commenting on the order, Amandeep Singh, head (defence), Ashok Leyland, said, “We have won 12 of the 15 tenders we participated in last year and this is a crucial win for us. This will pave Ashok Leyland’s way for newer opportunities in providing mobility platforms for other missile carriers, missile launchers, modular bridges and other critical loads. This order is a testament of our mobility leadership in the defence sector and we will continue to partner our Forces in service of the nation.”

Ashok Leyland has showcased six advanced-technology products and solutions at the ongoing DefExpo 2018. The products are LSV 4×4 (light specialist vehicle 4×4); Guru 715 (general service logistics vehicle); MBPV (Medium Bullet Proof Vehicle 4×4); Super Stallion 8×8 (a high mobility vehicle); power pack for artillery guns, a technology solution for the Indian Army and tracked vehicles; and repower and upgrade solutions for tracked vehicles & FICV mobility.

Ashok Leyland has made significant investments in-house to develop the next generation of world class mobility solutions and technologies for the country’s armed forces. The company has developed capabilities which will help it to bid for 25% of the tenders of the Indian Army against less than 1% earlier.