Ashok Leyland Q3 net profit drops 93%

Hit hard by a whopping 39% drop in its M&HCV volume, Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has reported a 93% drop in its net profit for the December quarter (Q3) to Rs 27.75 crore, against Rs 380.84 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin during the quarter under review declined sharply to 5.6% as compared to 10.3% (-470 basis points) and Ebitda was at Rs 225 crore, against Rs 650 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total sales during the quarter declined 29% to 31,200 units, against 43,758 units and medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), the high value segment, in particular declined 39% to 18,117 units, against 29,805 units a year ago.

Following a sharp decline in its volume, revenue in Q3 declined 36.5% to Rs 4,016.65 crore, against Rs 6,325.24 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax was at Rs 54 crore against Rs 484 crore in the year-ago period, the company said on Wednesday.

Ashok Leyland managing director & CEO Vipin Sondhi said, “The industry continued to witness a decline in volume (39%). Ashok Leyland also witnessed a volume drop in this quarter. Despite this, we have been able to achieve an Ebitda of 5.6%. We have been seeding our range of heavy duty BS VI vehicles in the market, well before the April 2020 deadline. We have done extensive testing on the innovative i-Gen6 solution, which is a specially-designed innovative, intelligent and indigenous solution that uses Mid-NOx technology.”

He said that along with the rollout of BS VI vehicles, the company will also be introducing unique modular business platform that will give our customers the flexibility to choose vehicles as per their requirement.

Whole time director & chief financial officer Gopal Mahadevan said, “We continue our productivity and cost reduction programmes started earlier in the year. These initiatives have helped us achieve a sizeable reduction in costs. We are also focusing on cash flows and conserving resources for future growth initiatives.”

The Chennai-headquartered company further said it has effectively met BS-VI emission regulations through a combination of proven iEGR and a SCR system, while making minimal changes in the engine.